BRUNERSBURG — For the second time in three days a major fire severely damaged a building in Defiance County's Noble Township.
The fire late Sunday morning burned parts of a large barn at 22476 Second St. in Brunersburg. Although the building was still standing after firefighters brought things under control, an exterior north wall was burned through and damage occurred in the building and to the roof.
A fire Friday morning at a residence at 20975 Buckskin Road — at the corner of Ohio 15 — also caused heavy damage to a tri-level home.
As with Friday's fire, Noble Township Fire Department again was the lead agency for Sunday's blaze in which Defiance and Jewell firefighters helped as well. Firefighters were called back to the scene at 5:29 p.m. Sunday for a rekindle.
Noble Township Fire Chief Charlie Weber told The Crescent-News that Sunday's fire cause was undetermined, but a heat lamp for baby chicks in the north end of the barn may have been involved.
"It is undetermined, but we suspect that it was a heat lamp for some new poultry chicks," he said.
The barn was "fully involved" when firefighters — who were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. Sunday — arrived on the scene, according to Weber.
The barn had been sided with steel, although the walls underneath were made of wood. This presented a challenge in trying to get to the fire, explained Weber. As a result, Noble Township trustees provided a backhoe to help secure access.
He said firefighters "had great difficulty getting water applied to the fire."
Household items stored in the barn were destroyed, Weber noted, while a small tractor was lightly damaged and other items sustained smoke damage.
Although the building remains standing, the roof sustained severe damage, according to Weber. The roof is still there, he said, but "there is no support for the roof."
He believes the building may have to come down.
"I don't think it can be rebuilt," he said.
The fire marked the end of a busy period for Noble Township.
"We've been extremely busy the last week," he said. "Normally, Noble Township would have one or two structure fires a year."
