BRYAN — Ohio's Democratic U.S. senator made a visit to Spangler Candy Co. here Thursday morning to announce what he described as a pension "fix" for the company's unionized workforce.
Sherrod Brown first toured the facility, then held a press conference to explain how federal legislation will help fill a multi-million-dollar gap in pension funds for Spangler retirees and current workers. Company officials say this is allowing their ongoing expansion.
The stop was one of two Brown made locally Thursday. Later, he met with area officials in Defiance to discuss local housing needs (see related story).
The "Butch Lewis Act" concerning pension bailouts was part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed, 51-50, along party lines earlier this year with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote.
Brown noted Thursday that in lieu of this legislation, "in far too many cases" some workers "were about to lose 30-40% of their pension."
Spangler's CEO Kirk Vashaw said the company's ongoing expansion — renovation of 300,000 square-feet of a 60-year-old building acquired in 2008 — would not have been possible without the pension measure. Forty new jobs are expected to be created to manufacture the newly acquired Bit-O-Honey line of products next year.
"Because the pension was fixed it allowed us to make this investment here," Vashaw said during an interview Thursday. "... otherwise we were going to get a $200,000 liability for each new employee that we hired. That's $8 million. That's just too much money."
During the press conference Vashaw said "Spangler Candy and our employees have faithfully made every pension payment for the past 50 years. And it was fundamentally unfair to require our company and our employees to pay for pension benefits of bankrupt companies who did not put their fair share into the pension funds."
He believes Bryan is the biggest beneficiary.
"I think the biggest beneficiary is not so much the company or our employees, but I think it's our community because our company's about to get a 300,000 square-foot, world class 21st century, food manufacturing facility just six blocks from our downtown square," Vashaw said. "And this is going to be an economic asset which will likely support many future generations of Williams County residents, just as the 100-year-old factory behind me has.
"... so thank you again Sen. Brown in your leadership to make this our new investment possible," he added. "I need to call out the incredible contributions of Bill Martin, company president, and retired chief (union) steward Roberta Dell. They have worked so hard for so many years in highlighting this issue to our community and those in Congress."
Brown said the pension provision would not have happened "without the Teamsters (union) involvement all over the country, the international Teamsters, the Teamsters here, Teamsters in other communities, the iron workers, the other labor union members."
He called the day the legislation passed "the best day of my political career" when "we fixed these pensions for 100,000 Ohioans. ... There were a lot of things in that bill that will matter for people's lives. None mattered more for this community than to make people's pensions whole."
Teamsters Local 20 President Mark Schmiehausen also spoke Thursday as did Dell.
"Teamsters Local 20 has had a 54-year working relationship with Spangler Candy," said Schmiehausen. "It's a good working relationship. We just finished a newly ratified contract. ... So, we look forward to continue that relationship and bring jobs to Bryan, Ohio. And it's a benefit for everybody."
According to Vashaw, Spangler will hold a job fair on July 14 to aid in its hiring process.
