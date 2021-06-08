EVANSPORT — Ray and Rita Brown are long-time residents of the Evansport area, and as the village prepares to celebrate the 186th anniversary of its founding, Ray will serve as parade marshal in honor of his service to the the Evansport community and the Evansport Fox Club.
Hunting clubs are a very old American tradition, the first club known was the Gloucester Fox Club formed in 1766 in Philadelphia. Fox were plentiful across America and were quite destructive to small livestock and were considered pests. As more communities formed in the wild land of middle America, hunters often banded together to form hunting clubs and to share the cost of purchasing hunting dogs.
The small river village of Evansport still has an active club with the name the Evansport Fox Club.
The club began approximately in 1941 with six members: Merle Koeppe, Herb Gares, Otto Koeppe, Clinton (Pete) Christy, Andy Huffman and Charlie Elliott. They rented a space to meet in the original Evansport schoolhouse, a two-story brick building in the middle of the village. At one time the club may have had more than 100 members and also owned several English Fox Hounds.
Ray remembers that fox were very plentiful, and the club netted 84 in one hunting season. At that time the price of fur was very lucrative and this sport helped to tide over farmers during the winter. The club made enough money that it was able to host an annual dance at the Jewell Legion Hall during the late 1960s and into the 1970s.
The club continued to grow in the 1960s, so the members purchased one of the village’s downtown brick buildings for $1,200 from a Mr. Van Poppel, by selling shares to members for $25 apiece. The building has been remodeled several times, adding at second floor in 1990. In the summer of 2020, the building attached to the club had fallen into severe disrepair and was demolished by the Tiffin Township Trustees.
A total of three lots adjacent to the club were sold to the members for $3,000 . A covered porch was added to the club that expanded the ability of the building to be rented for events, as well as to allow for outside musical performances.
Ray has been a member of the club since 1959, watching it change from hunting fox to hunting coyote, with the coyote infestation greatly impacting the fox population. Using Walker Coon Dogs, the club procured 47 coyotes in one season. Ray has also witnessed the many ways the club has assisted the Evansport community through the many years of its existence.
Before litter laws prevented the dumping of trash along roadways, club members would meet regularly to collect trash in order to keep it out of the streams and rivers. The club also helped with 4-H and Boy Scout projects, village fundraisers, and aided in conservation of land and wildlife. The area meeting place is very well known for its many card games and gun raffles.
Ray has been instrumental in keeping the club active during some of its more quiet years, so that it would be there for the next generation of hunters and citizens. The sport is ingrained into his very nature. His diligence and leadership earned him the respect of club members. Ray is a humble man who deeply loves the land. He started farming when he was 16 years old and still owns several hunting dogs.
