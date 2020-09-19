Driving southbound on downtown Defiance’s Clinton Street at any point during the past four-plus decades and off to the left — right next to Triangle Park — you would have passed the familiar location of what has been the city’s most well known photographer, Rod Brown.
His business (Rod Brown Photography) at 651 Clinton St. — which he operated with his wife, Lynda — has been a fabric of the community for 44 years. Resembling a well-tended home, the building was a photography studio run by Paul March long before that.
But at 72 years of age, with a career that’s spanned five decades, Rod Brown has decided to retire.
“It’s certainly bittersweet,” he told The Crescent-News during an interview this week. “This has been my thing for 47 years, but ... you know when it’s time. If you would have asked me nine months ago, I would have said, ‘oh no,’ but with COVID and a series of events, we just decided this is probably the best time to get out if I’m going to do it.”
Brown has a few contractual commitments to complete — he’s booked to do (from home) some school graduation shoots through June 2021, for example — before he completely moves on.
But in recent days, he has been holding a retirement sale at 651 Clinton, selling off many of the items that helped make his studio a familiar destination for families to record their memories.
What will he miss most?
“Meeting people,” he said. “Part of our slogan is ‘making memories for families.’”
Noting the thanks he’s received for the many family portraits produced over the years, Brown said, they’ve meant “so much to so many people.”
The word has traveled quickly that he’s retiring, and many are commenting on the decision, and thanking him.
“I love all the comments we have had,” he said. “People stop by the studio just to thank us. I have had probably 200 comments on Facebook. It’s just humbling how many people have said how much we’ll be missed. For generations we’ve photographed.”
It’s been a different sort of year for Brown in at least one other aspect — he couldn’t carry on the “Sweet 16” photo contest that had been a Defiance tradition for 59 years. A few girls did come in, but due to the coronavirus situation the contest, which had started under March’s watch, could not be continued.
While that was a disappointing development, Brown’s professional biographical sketch is no doubt inspiring for anyone passionate about photography.
It includes numerous awards — Ohio Photographer of the Year four times, Kodak Gallery Award nine times and Fuji Masterpiece Award three times, just to name a few — as well as involvement in photography associations such as the Professional Photographers of Ohio and Professional Photographers of Northwest Ohio, each of which he has served as president. And 10 years ago, Brown noted, he was only the 110th person to have earned a fellowship from the American Society of Photographers.
Brown already has sold the building at 651 Clinton St., and there are some new plans for it, but he’s not at liberty to share them.
As for Rod and Lynda, they plan to start a new chapter in their lives. One task he plans to undertake now that he has time to pursue his passion leisurely is sorting through his many personal landscape photographs.
“I’ve always loved to do landscape photography,” but that’s been limited, Brown added “because you might travel once a year.”
Not that he hasn’t enjoyed the ride to retirement in his native town.
After graduating from Defiance High School in 1966, Brown helped his dad in the TV and appliance before being drafted into the U.S. military. He served two years, and it wasn’t long after that when he started his own business.
Specifically, he began shooting weddings and engagements in 1972, and in 1976 he took what he described as a “good opportunity” to join forces with March.
“I had my own business for four years, and then Paul March ... invited me to join him,” recalled Brown. “We were partners.”
But in 1979 March sold everything to Brown, and he was on his way to a long career in downtown Defiance.
He plans to stay around for now.
In a reference to the chilly winters here, Brown joked that “I love Defiance from the end of March to the end of October.”
But in the immediate future he has no specific plans other than to “start taking life easy and getting rid of some overhead.”
