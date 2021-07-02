Local officials who attended a roundtable Thursday afternoon with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio in Defiance say the city and surrounding area has a housing shortage.
Brown met with those officials to discuss that topic alone — approximately two hours after he toured Spangler Candy Co. in Bryan and held a press conference there to tout a pension "fix" for company employees and retires (see related story).
As chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, Brown is interested in learning more about officials' housing concerns.
"In Washington, the press and most senators just call it the Senate banking committee, and that committee has been far too much about Wall Street and not nearly enough about housing and where we need to go with housing in this country," said Brown. "And we've done a series of hearings already on housing issues."
Thus his meeting Thursday in Defiance's city service building attended by a number of officials — such as Caren Bauer of New Home Development Company, Defiance City Planner Niki Warncke, Liz Keel of Maumee Valley Planning Organization, Susan Cheeseman of Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission and others — close to the matter.
All agreed that housing is a concern, particularly "affordable" housing for those with limited economic means.
Bauer, who operates a nonprofit agency, told Brown more money is needed to address the matter. When Brown asked for more specifics, Bauer responded: "money to build, money to develop, money to subsidize, money to make affordable housing."
Her agency develops housing for people with mental illnesses in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
NOCAC's director of homeless services, Susan Cheeseman, explained that in 2016 her agency — which is based in Defiance and primarily covers six counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams) — served 69 households that were "homeless and looking for housing" compared to 153 in the last 12 months. The average length to find housing, she said, was 11 days in 2016, but the figure is 32 days currently.
Cheeseman concluded that adequate housing "simply isn't there, whether it's low income or just for your average, typical American family."
Housing concerns run across a variety of income levels, according to officials.
"We know there is a severe housing shortage," Warncke told Brown, noting that one developer wants to build 200 homes but needs land. She said these would be in the $200,000-$300,000 range.
However, this could impact housing for other income levels, according to Warncke.
"... we know that even a subdivision like that ... that opens up other housing throughout the city," she said.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer added that "we have some smaller properties that would be perfect for some smaller (housing) additions," but the return on the investment is not favorable, she indicated.
"A lot of it is infrastructure (water and sewer) ... .," Willitzer said.
Asked by Brown what the Defiance Dream Center's role might be in the housing situation, the nonprofit organization's director of operations, Guiseppe Blanchard, said his group would like to one day build a "tiny home community" for people that are "transitioning from a homeless state to a more permanent state."
This would offer support services for residents such "as mental health or addiction recovery support."
Turning to former Defiance Mayor Rita Kissner, Brown asked, "Were these problems much different than when you were mayor?" She answered affirmatively, saying they've "just increased tremendously" since she was the city's top political leader almost 20 years ago.
One possible housing option being explored by the Four County ADAMhs Board would serve women with recovery needs. Board CEO Rob Giesige said his agency is considering an eight-bed facility.
"We don't have any women recovery housing in our four-county area right now, so one of the things we're going to do with state dollars is we're going to try to do an eight-bed for recovery housing for women," he said, adding that "we're not sure where we're putting it yet."
