BROUGHTON — A fire here early Thursday morning severely damaged a garage in this small Paulding County village.
The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on Front Street. The structure appeared to have been a total loss, according to one firefighter.
Paulding Fire and EMS was called to the scene along with the Grover Hill, Oakwood and Scott fire departments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.