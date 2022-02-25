garage fire photo

The above photo shows the remnants of a detached garage that was destroyed by fire at 7051 Front St. in Broughton early Thursday morning. Several fire departments were called to the blaze which was reported around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

BROUGHTON — A fire early Thursday morning destroyed a detached garage in this small Paulding County village.

The fire occurred around 3:30 a.m. Thursday on East Front Street, just west of a residence there. The garage was a total loss and contained a vehicle and other contents, according to one firefighter.

Paulding Fire and EMS was called to the scene along with the Grover Hill, Oakwood and Scott fire departments.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments