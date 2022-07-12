A big upgrade at Bronson Park was virtually completed Monday with the final installation of parking blocks.
The last 30 of 144 concrete blocks were installed by city workers, according to the city’s parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin.
But this is just one of the last pieces of a larger upgrade at Bronson.
One might say the upgrade began about five years ago with construction of the large splash pad where Bronson’s pool was once located. However, numerous improvements in the park began last year and are just being completed. (Only 15 new trash receptacles still needed to be installed as of Monday, noted Cereghin.)
Last year, a new playground was built at Bronson while the three shelterhouses were improved aesthetically, concrete was added to their floors and new sidewalks were poured in the park.
Also added was a new 10-foot- wide walkway between Bronson’s parking lot and the splash pad to the north, with several small play stations along the way.
“The kids are using those instruments,” said Cereghin. “All the time they go over to the splash pad and then they’ll go back. They’re definitely taking advantage of that stuff.”
As for the improvements generally in Bronson Park, Cereghin said: “It’s dynamite; it is nice looking out there. It’s sharp. The upgrade — I think the public likes it. It shows by shelterhouse rentals. They’re used practically every weekend. You got all the things for the kids out there. You got it all.”
