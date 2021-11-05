Defiance County commissioners entertained a request for the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for local companies to expand broadband service capabilities.
The request came during commissioners' regular Thursday meeting from Cheryl Bostelman of Bright Net/Farmers Mutual Telephone and Dave Gobrogge of Ridgeville Telephone.
They are requesting ARPA funds for a $370,000 project in Defiance, Fulton and Henry counties to improve infrastructure to allow further broadband expansions. They are seeking $106,000 from each county, according to Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack.
He said Thursday he has discussed expansion possibilities with other companies such as Spectrum and Sherwood Mutual Telephone Association, but none had made formal requests for funding.
Mack isn't sure ARPA funds can be used for this aspect of broadband expansion, but commissioners are looking into the matter. Defiance County's ARPA allocation is $7.26 million, but commissioners have made no formal commitments yet for spending this money.
As for the companies commissioners met with Thursday, he said they are asking for a commitment by end of the year, "but it's really going to depend on some rules clarification through ARPA."
Commissioners approved a measure Tuesday allowing requests to be sought from consulting firms to study internet connectivity capabilities throughout Defiance County's townships and municipalities.
Mack said it would be "nice to have a third-party backup" to provide advice on the proposed costs in future connectivity projects. And he would like to hire a consultant with which "we can do strategic planning on what projects will be the best for the county and what projects make the most financial sense for our residents."
In other business Thursday, commissioners:
• met with Hicksville Mayor Ron Jones and Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning during their portion of Thursday's meeting in that village. Downtown revitalization, the county's building demolition program and Hicksille's planned water well project were among the topics discussed.
• held a second public hearing on the proposed repeal of the county's highway access management regulations that were approved in 2006. Commissioners approved the regulations' repeal although property owners still will be required to acquire a permit for driveway installations on county and township roads.
• conducted the county's annual snowplow inspection with Schlatter at the county highway garage on Ohio 15 northwest of Defiance.
