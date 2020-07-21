ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Foundation continues to work tirelessly in its quest to raise needed funds for student scholarships. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the foundation was unable to host its annual Green Carpet event, which usually takes place around commencement. As a result, during July, the foundation put together the Brighter Future campaign, which was an initiative of the NSCC Foundation Board.
“When the NSCC Foundation was unable to host our Green Carpet event, it was a tremendous initial setback,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive foundation director at NSCC. “We plan all year for this big event and we have worked hard to guild a great reputation. This event is the cornerstone for raising the much needed funds for our students, and helping them on their life journey,” Wilcox continued. The battle cry became ‘Our students need us more than ever.’”
Thanks to the generosity of individual and corporate donors, the Brighter Future campaign raised $65,000 for the Changing Lives Scholarship. Wilcox noted, “This year, we gave away over $650,000 to students from our six-county area, all raised locally from great sponsors which include area businesses, NSCC faculty and staff, and the amazing NSCC alumni.”
Peter Beck, NSCC Foundation chair, added “It is great to work in a community of wonderful supporters who believe in reaching out to others in times of need. COVID-19 may have changed how the foundation does business, as we had to adapt and change our scholarship reception, but it will not change our focus on providing financial support to students so that they can realize their dreams.”
Some of the sponsors for the Brighter Future campaign elected to offer matching contribution opportunities for the community, up to a certain dollar limit. This generated some excitement with the campaign, some valuable contributions to the Changing Lives Scholarship, and tremendous goodwill. The foundation noted Terry Henricks Auto Group, Ed and Carol Nofziger, Swanton Welding & Machining Co. Inc. and SJS Investment Services were just some of the philanthropic partners in this campaign. Complete information on this campaign is available at NorthwestState.edu/give-to-nscc/.
