Todd Helberg/C-N Photo
A few farm fields in northern Paulding County have been visible from miles away in recent days due the emergence of the above plant. This field is located on Ohio 66, north of Paulding County Road 166 in Auglaize Township. A field in the background (to the right) with the same plant also puts on a bright display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.