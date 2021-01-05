A Defiance man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday morning following a brief pursuit on the city's east side.
Esiquiel Ramirez Jr., 36, Defiance, was charged with trafficking in suspected methamphetamine, five times bulk, a second-degree felony; and trafficking in suspected heroin, less than bulk, a fifth-degree felony.
According to MAN Unit director Max Nofziger, at 10:21 a.m., the incident started when Ramirez was reportedly seen driving "erratically" at Squires and Hopkins streets. The Defiance Police Department was called to assist in stopping the vehicle.
"We had enough probable cause for (Defiance police) to assist us in stopping the vehicle," said Nofziger, "and the pursuit ensued."
The brief pursuit lasted several blocks along Hopkins Street, with officers taking Ramirez into custody in the 800 block "without incident."
Nofziger reported that the vehicle, which had a hidden compartment, was seized.
Ramirez was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
The MAN Unit director relayed that additional charges against Ramirez are pending. The case was turned over to Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray for grand jury consideration.
