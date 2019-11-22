McCLURE — A Henry County deputy was involved in a brief pursuit Wednesday evening in the village of McClure.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:40 p.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Depot and Union streets. The motorist reportedly fled the scene and drove to his home on Depot Street, running into the home.
Charges are pending against the individual. The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.