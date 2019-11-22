McCLURE — A Henry County deputy was involved in a brief pursuit Wednesday evening in the village of McClure.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:40 p.m., a deputy attempted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Depot and Union streets. The motorist reportedly fled the scene and drove to his home on Depot Street, running into the home.

Charges are pending against the individual. The incident remains under investigation.

Load comments