Board meeting:
Four County Career Center Board of Education met recently, approving the treasurer's report, financial statements, modifications and the CARES Act and CRF grant fund expenditure allocations.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of Jim Buchholz as a mentor teacher coordinator for 2020-21; and Janet Jerger, adult education instructor.
Board member Ron Crawford was designated as president pro-tem for the 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 organizational meeting in the school's multi-purpose room.
In other business, the board okayed certified and classified substitutes, as well as adult education instructors; okayed the 2021-22 school calendar; approved a bid from Industrial Power Systems Inc. for rooftop HVAC replacements; approved donations from Todd Gamber from working the voting polls for the November election; and Bryan Rotary Club to the Drug-Free Club.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.