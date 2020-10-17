ARCHBOLD — Four County Career Center Board of Education met briefly on Thursday, ratifying the insurance rates set by the Northern Buckeye Health Plan for the 2021 calendar year and okaying UBS Financial Services Inc. for investment advisory and related services.

A probationary contract was given to Marianne Lemons for the academic and vocational secretary position effective Sept. 29, and adult education instructors were approved, as well as certified and classified substitutes.

In other business, the board:

• okayed a transfer from the general fund.

• approved donations to the Drug Free Club from Automatic Feed Company, Sauder Woodworking, Leaders Family Farm and Mahnke’s Orchard.

• accepted a donation from Fulton County Pork Producers to the food service/chef training program.

