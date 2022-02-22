Bridge & Wolak will perform in the Sunday at the Stroede classical concert series on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
Tickets for Sunday at the Stroede are $15 and are available at the door. To order tickets in advance, email dccc@defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
Michael Bridge, accordions and piano, and Kornel Wolak, clarinet and piano, are an internationally-acclaimed music and comedy duo, integrating traditional acoustic instruments with 21st Century digital technology. They perform their own uniquely re-imagined repertoire of classical, world and jazz fusion. With deft virtuosity and endless wit, Bridge & Wolak have been called the “Victor Borges of the 21st Century.” Fun-loving gentlemen with seven degrees in music, they are both globe-trotting musicians and educators.
Both started studying music at age 5, but they did not meet until they were introduced to each other by Bridge’s accordion professor at the University of Toronto. Bridge is currently completing his doctorate in accordion, and Wolak teaches clarinet at Queen’s University. They were nominated for the BC Touring Artist of the Year award in 2019. Wholenote Magazine recognizes Bridge & Wolak’s “imaginative musical mastery, unorthodox arrangements and tight ensemble playing,” and the Barrie Examiner calls their performances “fresh, exciting and fun, dispelling any of the old preconceptions about classical music,”
This concert is sponsored by Moats Enterprises, the family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and Lynn and the late Kathy Bergman. The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is proud to be supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
All events are subject to COVID guidelines. The DCCC recommends that audience members wear masks. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
