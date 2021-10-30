One of Defiance’s busiest river crossings will close temporarily for tonight’s annual Lions Club Halloween Parade downtown.
By temporarily shutting down the Purple Heart Bridge over the Maumee River, Mayor Mike McCann’s administration hopes to ensure safety, improve parade logistics and provide for a favorable venue for VFW members to watch from Post 3360.
The bridge will close at 6 p.m. tonight and remain closed until after the parade route on Clinton Street — from Triangle Park to the Maumee River — has been cleaned up, according to Police Chief Todd Shafer. The parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., so Shafer expects the bridge to reopen no later than 11 p.m.
“After meeting with our safety service folks, it was determined that the most efficient way to safely move traffic around Defiance was to close the bridge at 6 p.m. in the hopes that everyone who was attending the parade would already be downtown and those that don’t quite make it still have the option of going around,” said McCann.
By going around he means accessing the downtown from the north by heading east onto East High Street and onto River Road along the Maumee River, then coming back east into Defiance on Second Street.
Those who come from the north down North Clinton Street also can park their vehicles at Pontiac Park while spaces last, walk across the Purple Heart Bridge and take a seat along the parade route.
Clinton Street’s Maumee River crossing won’t be the only place where traffic will be interrupted for the evening, however. The parade route is northbound on Clinton Street from Triangle Park to First Street, where participants will make a U-turn and then head back southbound to the Triangle Park area.
That will require detouring northbound traffic on South Clinton to Williams Street beginning at 6 p.m. tonight, Shafer noted. Vehicles on side streets also will be prohibited from crossing Clinton Street starting at 6 p.m and continuing until the parade route has been cleaned up later in the evening.
