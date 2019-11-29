Truck driver Motta Wagner, 62, Tampa, Fla., appeared in Defiance Municipal Court Wednesday on charges filed by the Defiance Police Department Monday after he disregarded the road closure signs and drove a semi cab and trailer into a construction zone on the Clinton Street Bridge.
Wagner was fined $50 on the charge of driving on a closed road. He also was fined $50 on the charge of criminal mischief and ordered to pay $500 restitution to the state of Ohio for the repainting of the lane stripes. The restitution is intended to cover the cost of paint and any lost time and labor costs suffered by the general contractor or subcontractors to correct the pavement markings that had been newly painted when Wagner drove across the bridge.
A bridge-opening ceremony is slated for 3 p.m. Monday. Until then, motorists are reminded to abide by the road closure signs and stay off the bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.