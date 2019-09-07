• Defiance County
Bridge replacement:
Walnut Grove Road in Defiance County, between Nagel and Defiance-Henry County Line roads, will be closed starting Monday for approximately three weeks, weather permitting. The road will be closed due to a bridge replacement.
