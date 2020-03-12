NAPOLEON — Henry County’s big project this year will dwarf any road work that’s being planned this year, but it won’t be the only improvement, especially with more gas tax revenue on hand.
That big project is construction of a new Maumee River bridge connecting Industrial Drive and Ohio 110 on the east side of Napoleon. Work began last week on the north bank of the Maumee, just south of Industrial Drive, and will continue through 2021.
While Engineer Tim Schumm’s office is involved with that project — more than $6 million of which is being funded and managed through the Ohio Department of Transportation — he’s also preparing for the upcoming construction season.
Like other county highway departments this year, Henry County will see more state gas tax revenue following an increase by the Ohio General Assembly in 2019.
ODOT estimates that each county will receive an additional $1.5 million from that source this year, according to Schumm.
This is making more improvements possible, he indicated.
The list of scheduled resurfacing projects in Henry County this year will occur on the following roads:
• Road B, between roads 19 and 17A.
• Road 14, between Ohio 18 and Ohio 281.
• Road V, between roads 1 and 3.
• Road X, between roads 19 and W.
• Road 13, between roads A and Y.
• Road 2, between Ohio 281 and U.S. 6 (microsurfacing only).
The estimated cost for these projects, which involve 18.7 miles of road, are $1.4 million, according to Schumm.
In the past few years — before the gas tax increase — four or five miles were being resurfaced annually, he explained.
Another $205,000 is expected to be spent to chip and seal some 16.3 miles of county roadways.
With this process — used to extend pavement life — crushed stone is placed atop a layer of liquid asphalt.
Besides the Maumee River bridge project, a bridge on Road E, between roads 10A and 11, will be replaced at a cost of about $450,000. A contract for this job will be sought later this year.
Six smaller bridges and/or culverts are scheduled to be replaced by Henry County crews at the following locations:
• Roads L and 5 in Richfield Township (bridge).
• Road 9B, south of Ohio 111 in Harrison Township (bridge).
• Road 2, west of Road 6C in Washington Township (bridge).
• Roads H and 5 in Richfield Township (culvert).
• Roads 16A and Y in Pleasant Township (culvert).
• Roads Y and 8 in Marion Township (culvert).
The estimated cost for this work is $550,000, according to Schumm.
