Although Defiance’s new Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street bridge has been open to motorists for 11 months, it wasn’t until last week that the last periphery work was completed.
Originally, completion of the asphalt shared-use path beneath the north side of the bridge over the Maumee River was to have been finished in the summer, but delays in receiving the wrought-iron fence that went with it delayed this timeline. A temporary wood fence there was replaced last week with installation of the iron fence, thus completing the entire project.
The path beneath the bridge runs from an area on West River Drive, west of the bridge, to near the Zonta Fountain, just east of the bridge. Measuring approximately 11 feet in width, the path was installed for pedestrians and bicyclists, and includes a black trash receptacle that matches the new fence in appearance.
Completion of the bridge’s periphery work finishes off the bridge project. The bridge opened in December 2019, less than 10 months after it began. But work on side streets and around the bridge continued.
With that work completed, the city is continuing to consider plans for two other areas on either bank of the Maumee River.
On the south side, the city has purchased several buildings on the west side of Clinton Street’s 100 block. These were to be demolished this fall and replaced eventually with greenspace and, perhaps, other amenities such as landscaping and/or an amphitheater or small park.
Beilharz Architects has been putting together some concepts for the area, and the Defiance company also is working on a plan to separate the Spanky’s Bar building from an adjoined structure that is set to come down, according to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
“The engineering to do the demolition is taking longer than we probably hoped, but it’s pretty important,” he said. “We want it done right so those buildings come down the way they’re supposed to come down.”
As such, the city’s hope now is to have the buildings removed “by the end of the year or very early next year,” McCann added.
Federal Emergency Management Agency money is covering most of the purchase and demolition, as the area is in a flood plain.
On the southwest corner of the bridge, the city also owns property — where the aforementioned multi-use path begins — but plans are pending for that area.
McCann said the only thing the city is considering at the moment is the possibility of porch swings comparable to those installed at the fortgrounds and Pontiac Park. These have proven very popular, he told The Crescent-News.
“I don’t think we have any concrete plans beyond the swings,” he said. “It definitely will be a passive park.”
A shelterhouse and a grill is a possibility for the southwest corner of the bridge. McCann noted that in a world without COVID-19 considerations, “we don’t have enough shelterhouses to meet the demand.”
