Defiance Mayor Mike McCann sits in his office next to an award recently bestowed upon the city for the new "Purple Heart Bridge" over the Maumee River. The bridge was named the "2020 Outstanding New Short Span" last month by the Association for Bridge Construction and Design (ABCD). McCann showed the award to city council Tuesday night, complimenting local officials who were involved with the bridge in some way. "Good job by all," he said.
