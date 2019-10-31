Last week, Patrick Henry Local Schools held its first Breakfast with our Businesses event. The morning included a breakfast, some information about the junior class job-shadowing day, in-demands job day and the new mission/vision statement for the district. After that, those attending toured the campus, visiting six different locations showcasing student activities. At the stations, business owners interacted with students and learned more about various activities on the campus. Stations included second-graders coding, 3D engineering with Power Klix, Ozbot coding football, programming/building a robot, water gardens and lab tour and CNC router/robotics.
