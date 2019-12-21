• Fulton County

Breakfast scheduled:

A Sons of the American Legion breakfast buffet will be held at the American Legion Post 265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, from 7:30-11 a.m. Jan. 4. It will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast and eggs to order. On the buffet will be scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice.

The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for veterans and $6 for ages 8-12. Children under age 8 eat free with a paid adult.

