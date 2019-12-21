• Fulton County
Breakfast scheduled:
A Sons of the American Legion breakfast buffet will be held at the American Legion Post 265, 1105 N. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, from 7:30-11 a.m. Jan. 4. It will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast and eggs to order. On the buffet will be scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, toast, coffee, milk and orange juice.
The cost is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for veterans and $6 for ages 8-12. Children under age 8 eat free with a paid adult.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.