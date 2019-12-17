BrassWorks Brass Quintet presented its annual community Christmas concert, Christmas Time is Here, Sunday at St. John Catholic Church in Defiance. Here, the audience enjoys the music as members Scott Rogers on trombone (left), Tracy Behrman on French horn (second from left), Dale Schubert (center), Jason Lozer on trumpet (second from right) and Tim Booth (right) perform. In addition, the St. John adult choir, led by Dave Moninger (below), performed songs they will sing at midnight Mass on Dec. 25.

Load comments