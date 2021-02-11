• Region
BPA officers:
Officers of the Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter include BPA regional officer Zacary Sparks (Edon); president Mason Stickley (Pettisville); vice president Brendan Degryse (Fairview); secretary Garrett Diaz (Tinora); morning treasurer Alpatha Coleman (Hicksville); morning public relations officer William Decator (Bryan); and afternoon public relations officer Jazalyn Baker (Patrick Henry); and afternoon treasurer Samantha Whitlock (Ayersville).
