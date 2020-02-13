BPA competitors

Forty-six Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held at the University of Toledo. Twenty-six of these winners have qualified for state BPA skill competition. Contest winners from Defiance County are, in front, from left: Allisen Cooper, Fairview, competing at state; Marilyn Stumbo, Defiance, competing at state; Abbigail Grant, Fairview, competing at state; Jade Paz, Defiance; Alpoatha Coleman, Hicksville, competing at state; and Gunner Kaylor, Fairview, competing at state. And in back, from left: Justin Davis, Defiance, competing at state; Ethan Thompson, Fairview; Makinzi Loutzenhiser, Fairview, competing at state; Samantha Whitlock, Ayersville, competing at state; Brooke Trowbridge, Fairview, competing at state; and Madison Dietz, Hicksville. Missing from the photo are Kaleb Ankney, Fairview; Gabe Gland, Hicksville; Kolgan Dorsey, Defiance; Levi Bevins, Defiance; and Kaitlyn Mallett, Hicksville, competing at state. BPA members from all parts of Ohio will be in Columbus March 12-13 to compete for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests.

 Photo courtesy of Four County

