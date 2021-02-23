ARCHBOLD — Fifty-two Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America (BPA) Chapter members recently placed in the top six among the several hundred area students competing in the regional contests held virtually.
Among those who have qualified for state BPA skill competition from Defiance County are Stephanie Moore (Fairview); Madison Dietz (Hicksville); Joe Melia (Tinora); Samantha Whitlock (Ayersville); Derek Froelich (Defiance); Brendan Degryse (Fairview); Gunner Kaylor (Fairview); Alpatha Coleman (Hicksville); Jade Paz (Defiance); Garrett Diaz (Tinora); Seth Tuckerman (Defiance); James Hicks (Defiance); Brady Steinmetz (Tinora); Julian Rosales (Tinora); Kolgan Dorsey (Defiance); Justin Davis (Defiance); Levi Snyder (Defiance); Jaidon Price (Fairview); and Trevor Weiderman (Defiance).
BPA members from throughout Ohio will compete virtually March 8-19 for awards and the right to advance to national skill and leadership contests. Four County Career Center BPA advisors are Mary Jo Beilharz, Matt Geiger, Tim Ricketts and Tina Short.
