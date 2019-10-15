The Boy Scouts of America–Black Swamp Area Council will host a scouting extravaganza weekend, open to registered scouts and the public on Saturday at Camp Lakota, 2180 Ginter Road, Defiance.
This year’s event will include the Meecheway 5K Run at 8 a.m. and the Family Fun Day from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The Meecheway 5K run will wind participants throughout the 650-acre property, over hills, creeks and trails. The cost for the run is $25 per person. All proceeds from the Meecheway 5K will support scouts in the Defiance and surrounding areas.
Family Fun Day boasts a handful of activities for kids in grades K-5. Activities will include archery and BB gun ranges, fishing, climbing tower, crafts, games and rocket launches. The cost for this event is $5 per person.
For more information about these events, or to register, visit the website at www.BlackSwampBSA.org. For more information about scouting, visit www.beascout.org or call the Boy Scout office at 419-422-4356.
