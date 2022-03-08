The Black Swamp Area Boy Scouts Council received a grant of $1,000 from The Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center Fund maintained at The Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to fund projects and programs at Camp Lakota. Pictured discussing the grant are, from left, Daniel Barrera, trustee of The Defiance Moose Lodge; Erika Dutcher, senior district scout executive; and Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge administrator.
