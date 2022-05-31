Boy Scouts Troop 77 recently completed a project to fix up the Historic Holgate Avenue District signs on Holgate Avenue. Project participants pictured are, from left: Caden Carpenter, Bryce Reineck, Riley Zachrich, Gabriel Bowers and Princeton Meyer.
Boy Scouts of America Troop 77, chartered to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Defiance, recently completed a service project for the Holgate Avenue Historic District. The project involved the refurbishing of the bronze plaque signs at each end of the district. Multiple steps were required as work involved restoring both the bronze plaques as well as the steel support post.
After removal of the plaques, work on the support posts involved scraping, sanding, prepping for paint, priming and finish painting the steel posts and brackets. Work on the bronze plaques included wire-brushing, sanding, masking the letters and painting the background. The plaques were then re-installed for a like-new appearance.
Members of Troop 77 that participated in the service project include youth members Princeton Meyer, Bryce Reineck, Caden Carpenter, Gabriel Bowers and Riley Zachrich and adult leaders Jake Reineck, Matt Meyer and Ron Elliott, scoutmaster.
More than 70 hours were spent on the project which was presented to Troop 77 by Holgate Avenue resident Jamie Blank, a member of the Historic Holgate Avenue Association. The Holgate Avenue Historic District was the first National Register district in Defiance County.
The district was researched and nominated by volunteers in the neighborhood when its historic integrity was threatened by a proposed bridge across the Maumee River at the north end of the avenue. Several houses there would be torn down to accommodate the bridge and traffic on the avenue would significantly increase.
The entire district/neighborhood was owned and developed by William C. Holgate who was responsible for riding horseback to Columbus in March 1844 to petition the state to carve out Defiance County, which then belonged to Henry, Paulding and Williams counties.
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the placement of the markers which identify the Holgate Avenue Historic District. The Historic Holgate Avenue Association remains active by placing American flags along the approximately three-fourths of a mile stretch of road which encompasses the district on all national holiday weekends.
Also, on Christmas Eve, home owner properties within the district are lined with luminaires to light up the streetscape in a festive manner.
