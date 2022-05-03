Voters in Ayersville Local Schools District reversed the recent fate of two big levies Tuesday.
The district's 1%, five-year income tax renewal and an additional 1.3-mill, five-year property tax levy for current expenses, both passed comfortably. The Election Night counts: 697-633 (52.4%) for the 1% tax; 738-586 (55.7%) for the 1.3-mill tax.
This represented quite a change from November when both went down.
The same income tax renewal failed last fall with only 45.4% support while a slightly different 1.6-mill tax for the school's natatorium was defeated by just two votes.
Tuesday's vote totals included absentee ballots cast by those who either mailed them in early or voted at the board of elections in the month beforehand. The 19 uncounted provisional ballots and four ballots that could arrive a little late and still be counted were not, but they aren't enough to make a difference in either levy outcome.
Two other renewal levies on the ballot in Defiance County — Central Local Schools' a 3.66-mill, five-year property tax renewal for current expenses and Hicksville Village's 2-mill, five-year property tax renewal for fire protection — each breezed through???
The Central Local levy passed districtwide (including 31 Williams County voters), 638-549; the Hicksville levy went through, 221-106.
Republican incumbent Auditor Jill Little and appointed Commissioner Dana Phipps were the only countywide candidates on the ballot in Defiance County. Each is seeking a new four-year term that would begin in January.
Phipps already is serving the unexpired term of Ryan Mack — he took an administrative position with the City of Defiance — until year's end.
Democrats do not have a candidate in either race, so Little and Phipps each may have clear sailing to a four-year term beginning in January. No Independents filed before the deadline for them passed Monday while write-ins still have until Aug. 29.
The other two county commissioner seats are held by Mick Pocratsky and David Kern whose terms are up for election in 2024.
Republican Party central committee seats were also up for election in Defiance County’s 33 voting precincts, but only 19 had candidates and none were contested.
The winners are: Defiance Ward 1-E, Peter Lundberg; Defiance Ward 1-H, Douglas McDonald; Defiance Ward 2-A, Christopher Mack; Defiance Ward 3-B, Mike McCann; Defiance Ward 3-C, Steven Sondergaard; Defiance Ward 3-D, Tom Weaner; Defiance Ward 4-A, Jerry Latta; Defiance Ward 4-A, Douglas Engel; Defiance Township A, Stanley Strausbaugh; Defiance Township B, Diane Zeigler; Hicksville Township, Michael Coplin; Hicksville Village B, Mick Pocratsky; Hicksville Village C, Michael Barth; Milford Township, Robert Pelton; Noble Township A, Jill Little; Noble Township B, Ted Penner; South Richland Township, David Kern; Tiffin Township, Ian Weber; and Washington Township, Dan Crites.
Precincts without a central committee candidate are: Defiance Ward 1-C, Defiance Ward 2-C, Defiance Ward 2-D, Defiance Ward 4-D, Delaware Township, Farmer Township, Hicksville Village A, Highland Township A, Highland Township B, Mark Township, Ney Village, North Richland Township and Sherwood Village.
Candidates for Defiance County’s Democratic Party central committee seats also are based on county voting precincts, but are decided at a different election.
Voter turnout in Defiance County was 25.1%.
