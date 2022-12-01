NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated on county senior center activities during their Tuesday meeting, with one official expressing thanks for recent voter support of the agency’s tax renewal levy.
NAPOLEON — Henry County commissioners were updated on county senior center activities during their Tuesday meeting, with one official expressing thanks for recent voter support of the agency’s tax renewal levy.
Senior Center Director Penni Bostelman noted that the property tax levy passed on Nov. 8 with 72% support. This was significantly higher than the 52% support the levy received in 2017.
“So, I feel very blessed and encouraged by that,” Bostelman told commissioners. “The last time we passed a levy it was 52-48. It passed (this year) in every single precinct which I believe is the first time that’s ever happened at least in records they have on election sites.”
The lowest level of support, she said, was in McClure with 61%, but Bostelman said she was “still thrilled with that.”
Overall, she said the levy’s outcome “just lets me know that we’re doing something right.”
In other senior news, Bostelman reported that 22 veterans attended the center’s Veterans Day program on Nov. 10 while 65 came to the “Birthday Bash” and 67 showed up for the evening meal served to seniors.
Bostelman complimented players from the St. Paul’s Lutheran School seventh- and eight-grade boys basketball team and their three coaches for their help as servers for the event. She said they did a “great job,” and have committed to helping with an evening meal in March as well.
Concerning the senior center’s meal program, Bostelman reported that 755 congregate meals were provided during 20 serving days in October (38 per day) while 6,042 meals were delivered (302 per day).
Too, Bostelman said the senior center’s pickleball court construction project — located on the south end of the senior center property in Napoleon — is progressing. Concrete was to be poured on Tuesday with fencing to be installed thereafter, but final work will have to wait until the spring.
And she noted that an inspection visit from the Area Office on Aging went OK with a couple of issues that have since been fixed.
Bostelman had requested an extra day off for her staff — what she called a wellness day — but this was postponed by commissioners.
Commissioner Glenn Miller said this would be discussed after Jan. 1, but he and his colleagues want to make sure all county employees are treated equitably.
“We’re not going to do one-off things,” he said. “We want to do something and agree, but the timing’s just not right.”
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
• received an update from Pat McCauley, representative of Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague’s office.
• passed a resolution making 2023 county budget adjustments.
