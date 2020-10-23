The two candidates for Putnam County's probate and juvenile judge each occupy a seat on a court bench.
Incumbent Michael Borer, the county's juvenile and probate judge since 2011, faces Matthew Cunningham, a magistrate for Findlay Municipal Court since October 2017. The winner on Nov. 3 will receive a six-year term beginning in January.
Each was unopposed for their respective parties' primaries in the spring — Borer, 60, is a Democrat, while Cunningham, 48, is a Republican.
Both are residents of Ottawa, as well as graduates of Ottawa-Glandorf High School and the University of Toledo Law School.
In addition to his magistrate position in Findlay, Cunningham has his own attorney office in Ottawa (Cunningham Law Office).
Borer was in private practice from 1987-2011 before he became juvenile/probate judge. He was appointed judge in 2011 to fill a vacancy before winning a six-year term in 2014 without opposition.
Cunningham did not respond to a Crescent-News questionnaire for the election, but he has a website that provided some biographical information.
Profiles of the two candidates follow:
Michael Borer
Age: 60
Address: 177 Eastowne Drive, Ottawa
Education: 1978 graduate, Ottawa-Glandorf High School; graduate, University of Toledo undergraduate program; graduate, University of Toledo Law School
Family: wife, Louann; son, Adam; two daughters, Amanda and Alicia
Occupation: Putnam County Probate/Juvenile Court judge
Previous political offices: Putnam County Probate/Juvenile Court judge since 2011
Party affiliation: Democrat
Reason for seeking office: "I love what I do. I love working with the kids who appear in my court. I believe Putnam County deserves the most experienced and most qualified probate/juvenile judge, one who is familiar with all aspects of the court. Relevant experience in this time of family crisis as a result of drug use and abuse is vital to giving kids and families the best chance to overcome the trauma caused by the drug epidemic."
Top goals: "1. I have initiated programs to help juveniles on probation — Make the Grade program to help them better succeed in school and give them life skills, the Mock Interview Program to give them real-world interview experience. I want to continue to be innovative to work with these kids to give them the best chance possible to finding a road to becoming productive adults.
"2. Continue to be innovative in dealing with the multiple crisis caused by the opioid epidemic and re-emergence of meth. Many children are being abused/neglected as a result of their care-takers' drug dependence. These children are suffering trauma that may not manifest itself for years. Finding facilities and the necessary resources to address their needs, as well as the needs of their parents, is going to be a tremendous challenge.
"3. During COVID, I applied for, and received, a grant from the Ohio Supreme Court to improve the remote technology in the courtroom. I want to become more familiar with Zoom and other applications to make things more efficient for attorneys and their clients, and give more people an opportunity to participate."
Matthew Cunningham
Age: 48
Address: 2886 E. 12th St., Ottawa
Education: 1990 graduate, Ottawa-Glandorf High School; 1994 graduate, University of Dayton; 1998 graduate, University of Toledo School of Law; 1999 graduate, Ohio State University, master of science
Family: N/A
Occupation: magistrate for Findlay Municipal Court, attorney at Cunningham Law Office
Previous political offices: Putnam County Republican Party Central Committee
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: On his website, Cunningham noted that "as a life-long resident of Putnam County, I've reached a point in my life where it's time to give back to my community and serve my fellow citizens."
Top goals: N/A
