One hundred years ago, women in the United States won the vote, and celebrated their first nationwide participation in the 1920 presidential election. “Booze, Ballots, and a Better World” is now open at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum. Focusing on the Temperance Movement and the fight for Women’s Suffrage, the exhibit features the stories of women in Defiance and how their activism changed society, and society’s view of women’s place.

The Tuttle Museum, located at 514 W. Third St., Defiance, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Tuttle Museum will be closed if Defiance County is at level 3 or level 4 COVID-19 designation. All visitors are asked to follow COVID-19 safety regulations. Masks are required.

