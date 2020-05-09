Boosters election:
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions at this time, the Paulding Band Boosters will be electing five members to the board of directors via Google form from June 8-17. Those interested in being on the ballot for this election must be current on their fees and will need to announce their intention either in person at the meeting or via an email to pauldingbands@gmail.com by June 2. Contact pauldingbands@gmail.com or t_rupp@pauldingschools.org with any questions.
