Boosters donation
Photo courtesy of Tinora schools

The Tinora Music Boosters was awarded a grant of $4,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase new band uniforms. Discussing the donation are, from left: Carla Lucas, vice president of Tinora Music Boosters; Krisi Keefer, Boosters treasurer; Ted Penner, grants chairman and vice president of the Defiance Area Foundation; Colleen Crayton, band director, Tinora High School; and David Middleton, assistant band director.

