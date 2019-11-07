Boosters donation

The Tinora Music Boosters was awarded a grant of $4,000 from the Defiance Area Foundation. This grant will be used to purchase new band uniforms. Discussing the donation are, from left: Carla Lucas, vice president of Tinora Music Boosters; Krisi Keefer, Boosters treasurer; Ted Penner, grants chairman and vice president of the Defiance Area Foundation; Colleen Crayton, band director, Tinora High School; and David Middleton, assistant band director.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.