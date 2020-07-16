• Putnam County
Book signing:
A book presentation and signing with author Mark Figley will be held at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa location, on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. outdoors. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a book presentation with Figley, author of "Queen City Dynasty Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine." Come and relive the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds along with him. Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.