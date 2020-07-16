• Putnam County

Book signing:

A book presentation and signing with author Mark Figley will be held at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa location, on Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m. outdoors. Guests are asked to bring a lawn chair and enjoy a book presentation with Figley, author of "Queen City Dynasty Cincinnati’s Big Red Machine." Come and relive the 1975-76 Cincinnati Reds along with him. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

