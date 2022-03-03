• Defiance County
Book sale:
The Friends of Sherwood Branch Library Book Sale will take place every Saturday in March from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Justin F. Coressel Community Room at Sherwood Branch Library, 116 N. Harrison St. Choose from a diverse selection of books/genres.
