Book presentation
Photo courtesy of Debbie Stevens

Julie Houck’s third-grade class at Defiance Elementary School presented a published book to the Defiance mayor’s office. Students learned about community helpers and each student wrote about what they wanted to be some day. The book, “The Future of Defiance,” was presented to Mayor Mike McCann on Wednesday. McCann is planning to read one story at each city meeting on Tuesdays and also put a copy into a time capsule at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum. In addition, the students, Houck and McCann met by video conference to discuss the project. Houck noted that the project was a testimony of the students’ hard work.

