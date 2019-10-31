• Henry County
Book party:
As part of United Way of Henry County's Early Childhood Development program, former librarian Jane Meyer will read three children's books about firefighters on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Napoleon Fire Station, 265 W. Riverview Ave., Napoleon.
All the children present will receive a Richard Scarry firefighter book, plus two other books, a firefighter drawstring backpack, tattoos, stickers and a fire chief hat.
Coloring books and crayons will be given out, along with information about the importance of reading to your child.
The children also will have the opportunity to touch, explore and enjoy the fire trucks and emergency equipment.
