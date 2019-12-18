Book donation:

Karissa Foor Boyd visited Oakwood Elementary School recently and shared a book with the fourth- graders that she wrote in memory of and about her son, Tripp Foor, who passed away in the spring after battling cancer for almost two years.

The book is titled "Dinosaurs in Heaven." Tripp would have been a fourth-grader this year, so each classmate received an autographed copy of her book.

