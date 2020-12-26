Book discussion:

A Putnam County District Library book discussion with Pat via ZOOM of "The Whistler," written by John Grisham will be held Jan. 11 at 6:00 p.m. via ZOOM. Get log-in information at pmeyer@seolibraries.org. All are welcome to attend the discussion. There is a limited supply of the hard copies, so call 419-523-3747, ext. 210, to request a copy or email pmeyer@seolibraries.org.

