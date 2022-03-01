• Putnam County
Book discussion:
March 14 at 6 p.m., Discussion with Missy: "The Guest List" written by Lucy Foley, via Zoom or at the Ottawa location. Register to attend/get Zoom information at: mellerbrock@seolibraries.org, or by calling 419-523-3747, ext. 214.
