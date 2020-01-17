• Henry County
Book discussion:
A book discussion on James Patterson's "The 18th Abduction" will be held from 2-3 p.m. Jan. 28 at the McClure Community Library. Both large and regular print books will be available at the library. For more information call 419-748-8922.
