• Putnam County

Book discussion:

There will be a book discussion on David Baldacci's "The Christmas Train" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Ottawa Public Library. The book is about a journalist on a cross-county Christmas train that scales the rugged terrain of his own heart. Copies are available at the library. Refreshments are provided by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library. All are welcome to attend this free program. 

