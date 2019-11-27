• Putnam County

Book discussion:

A book discussion on "Dashing Through the snow" by Mary and Carol Higgins Clark will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Meadows of Leipsic activities department. All are welcome to take part in this event.

Copies of the book are available at the local library. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library.

