• Putnam County
Book discussion:
A discussion on Melody Carlson's "Christmas in Winter Hill" will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Columbus Grove Branch Library. Everyone is welcome to take part. Snacks will be provided by the Friends of the Putnam County District Library. Books are available at the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.