• Putnam County
Book discussion:
A book discussion of Karen Kingsbury's "Between Sundays" will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Columbus Grove Library. The book is about Aaron Hill, whose Sundays are spent playing NFL football in front of a televised audience of millions. Then Aaron receives an unexpected handoff, one that will give him a whole new view of his self-centered life. All are welcome. Pick up a copy at the library. For more information, call the Ottawa Public Library at 419-523-3747.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.