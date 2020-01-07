• Putnam County

Book discussion:

A book discussion of Karen Kingsbury's "Between Sundays" will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Columbus Grove Library. The book is about Aaron Hill, whose Sundays are spent playing NFL football in front of a televised audience of millions. Then Aaron receives an unexpected handoff, one that will give him a whole new view of his self-centered life. All are welcome. Pick up a copy at the library. For more information, call the Ottawa Public Library at 419-523-3747.

