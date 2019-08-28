• Putnam County

Book discussion:

A book discussion on Tara Westover's “Talk Educated” will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Ottawa library. The book is a memoir about a young girl who, kept out of school, leaves her survivalist family and goes on to earn a Ph.D. from Cambridge University. Copies are available at the library. All are welcome to attend the event.

