• Putnam County
Book discussion:
A book discussion on Tara Westover's “Talk Educated” will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Ottawa library. The book is a memoir about a young girl who, kept out of school, leaves her survivalist family and goes on to earn a Ph.D. from Cambridge University. Copies are available at the library. All are welcome to attend the event.
